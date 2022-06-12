MUMBAI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon for calendar year 2022. In its second long-range forecast, IMD said that it expects rainfall during the current monsoon season to be 103% of the long-period average (LPA). Rainfall of 96-104% of the LPA is considered normal.

Cumulative rainfall during 1-9 June was 41% below the LPA. “Despite an early start, the progress of the monsoon has been tepid so far. Geographical distribution has also been weak, with many parts of north and central India experiencing huge shortfalls in precipitation," economists at Barclays India said in a report dated 9 June.

View Full Image A clouded past

Normal monsoon is crucial this year, with the hope of rural demand revival, which has been languishing, largely pinned on it. The earnings outlook of companies in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, tractors, and agricultural input makers, would also depend on the pace at which rural demand recovers.

For now, economists and market experts say it is too early to draw any meaningful conclusions from the subdued start to the monsoon season.

A normal monsoon would also provide a breather to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as it tries to tame raging retail inflation, including high food inflation. The RBI is on a tightening spree and has recently revised the retail inflation forecast for FY23 higher by 200 basis points to 6.7%. One basis point is 0.01%.

However, the data on monsoon projections is not too comforting. An analysis by BoB Capital Markets Ltd shows that in six of the last 10 years, the monsoon came in lower than predicted by the IMD/ private agency Skymet in terms of percentage of LPA. So, the anxiety of equity investors on the progress of the monsoon is understandable.

“The slow progress of the monsoon could impact kharif sowing. Of critical importance would be the recovery of monsoon in July and August as these months are the most important for sowing," economists at Yes Securities Ltd said in a report on 9 June.

The other crucial factors are the spatial distribution of rainfall and its timely withdrawal.

That said, the monsoon is not the only factor that equity market investors are watching.

“The dependence of India’s economic growth on monsoon has reduced over time. It is one of the factors that decides what happens to rural demand. So, on its own it does not have a very big significance as a driver for the equity market. It is difficult to draw a cause-and-effect relationship between equity market movement and monsoon. However, a lower-than-anticipated rainfall is a sentiment dampener for investors sentiment," Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.