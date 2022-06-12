A weak start to monsoon is not a worry yet2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:37 AM IST
Normal monsoon is crucial this year, with the hope of rural demand revival, which has been languishing, pinned on it
MUMBAI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon for calendar year 2022. In its second long-range forecast, IMD said that it expects rainfall during the current monsoon season to be 103% of the long-period average (LPA). Rainfall of 96-104% of the LPA is considered normal.