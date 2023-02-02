Weak urban consumption a likely party pooper for Indian Hotels

A crucial metric for the hotel industry, IHCL’s standalone RevPAR rose 23% in Q3FY23 versus Q3FY20. Large events such as the G20 summit and ICC ODI World Cup cricket, among others, would buoy demand. Further, with demand expected to outpace supply, the company’s strategy will continue to be focused on higher room rates versus occupancy in India. For international business as well, a similar strategy is being employed, the management said.