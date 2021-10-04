Festivals draw close but motown is in gloom

The trend in two-wheelers was mixed. Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd reported 8-19% m-o-m surge in unit sales. To be sure, this is mainly towards inventory stocking ahead of the festive season. There is hope that demand would recover in the festive season. In the premium segment, Royal Enfield repor-ted a 27% m-o-m decline in unit sales despite new launches as chip shortage hit production.

