Weaker export prospects dim Bajaj Auto’s earnings outlook

Bajaj Auto Ltd’s weak performance in the export markets has been a pain point for investors in the stock. What’s more, the rough journey is likely to continue for a while with the automaker announcing production cuts. According to an Economic Times report, Bajaj Auto is expected to cut production up to 25% in two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Little wonder, shares of the automaker fell by 5.5% on Monday, a day when the Nifty 50 index was down by 0.4%.

