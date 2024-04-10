Wealth managers in the spotlight as markets zoom

The Indian stock markets are scaling new highs frequently. It is generally observed that the wealth effect-induced spending by investors makes sectors like real estate an indirect beneficiary. In fact, anticipating good days ahead, the stocks of real estate companies have risen sharply over the past year.

So, who are the direct beneficiaries of the bullish markets? Enter, wealth managers. The wealth management industry has undergone a sea change over the years, especially in terms of revenue recognition. The predictability of future earnings has increased as annual recurring revenue from trail-based incomes has replaced the upfront commission model.

No wonder, most wealth managers trade at a premium to brokers, who charge transactional or broking fees that are prone to fluctuations in stock market trading volume. Data sourced from a Jefferies India report dated 8 April shows that brokers trade at an average one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16x compared to 33x of wealth management companies.

To an extent, the lower cyclicality in revenue and sticky client relationships justify this steep premium. If a client sticks around, the increase in market value of the client’s assets automatically translates into higher fees as annual recurring revenue is generally calculated as a percentage of the assets under management (AUM) based on mark-to-market (MTM) value. Also, the operational leverage lowers the cost-to-income ratio, thus boosting profit.

Jefferies has projected a 22-25% CAGR in active AUM (fee-bearing) of Indian wealth managers over the next three years. It expects MTM gains to register about 8% CAGR and the rest of the growth would come through higher wallet share of clients and network expansion in new geographies.

In recent years, several corporate promoters have cashed in on the booming stock prices by selling their stakes. This has enlarged the potential fund size for wealth management even after considering that a part of the funds might have been utilized for the debt repayment or capital expenditure needs.

However, investors may face a dilemma about whether pure-play companies such as 360 ONE WAM Ltd are at a disadvantage versus diversified wealth management companies like Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd which have the entire ecosystem, including stock broking and investment banking.

Having the entire ecosystem increases cross-selling opportunities, and clients can be pulled towards wealth management. But there are drawbacks. For example, high compensation in investment banking often becomes a drag during rough patches.

Jefferies has valued 360 ONE, the largest Indian non-bank wealth manager at a premium over Nuvama Wealth, the second largest. One reason for the premium valuation of the former is due to the higher share of annual recurring revenue earning assets at 39% of the overall AUM as against 21% of the latter during 9MFY24.

Moreover, the income base for 360 ONE is more stable with 70% of the AUM coming from wealth and the rest from AMC whereas Nuvama derives 38% of its revenues from non-AUM businesses such as investment banking.

Going ahead, 360 ONE could benefit from the launch of the HNI segment and there could be an additional booster if the global clientele business beats expectations.

The preferred valuation metric for wealth managers is dividend discount model (DDM) as their business is not capital intensive and dividend payout ratio is high. But, whatever valuation measure investors choose, they have to be cognizant of the key risk of adverse regulations apart from the growing competition in general.

Recall that Sebi had reduced the total expense ratio of asset management companies, putting pressure on commission income of wealth managers. There is always a possibility of a similar change in PMS/AIF.