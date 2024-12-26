Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks
Summary
- While the short-term outlook for the hotel sector is positive, the medium to long-term like-for-like growth assumption of 7-8% may limit operating leverage benefits, said analysts
Investors in shares of hotel companies are enjoying a good view. So far in 2024, stocks of The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), EIH Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd have gained 97%, 64%, 41%, and 27%, respectively. A good part of the recent stock performance can be attributed to the recovery seen in the September quarter (Q2FY25), after a challenging Q1 due to heatwaves and elections. The sector saw a pickup in growth across the board last quarter led by strong occupancies and improvement in ARRs or average room rates.