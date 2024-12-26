Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks

Meanwhile, to capitalize on the robust demand trends, hotel companies are raising funds, which could be used for expansions. For instance, Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels), Ventive Hospitality and Brigade Hotels are looking at initial public offerings (IPOs). “Cumulatively, these companies are looking to raise around ₹8,000 crore in IPOs including fresh raise of nearly ₹6,000 crore. This follows a ₹1,000 crore QIP by Chalet Hotels earlier in year and three IPOs (Samhi Hotels, Park Hotels & Resorts, Juniper Hotels), which cumulatively raised around ₹4000 crore," said a Jefferies India report on 10 December. ITC Ltd is also going to demerge its hotels business in Q4FY25.