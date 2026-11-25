Shares of home textile company Welspun Living have delivered mouth-watering returns of 95% in the last six months. Buoyed by a ₹3,200 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan and an upbeat FY27 outlook, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹278.99 on Monday. At its recently held Welspun World Investor Day, the management pegged FY27 revenue at ₹11,000 crore, up from ₹9,399 crore in FY26. Ebitda margin is expected to rise to around 13% in FY27 from 8.4% in FY26, despite higher cotton costs and freight expenses.
Shares of home textile company Welspun Living have delivered mouth-watering returns of 95% in the last six months. Buoyed by a ₹3,200 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan and an upbeat FY27 outlook, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹278.99 on Monday. At its recently held Welspun World Investor Day, the management pegged FY27 revenue at ₹11,000 crore, up from ₹9,399 crore in FY26. Ebitda margin is expected to rise to around 13% in FY27 from 8.4% in FY26, despite higher cotton costs and freight expenses.
The management intends to prioritize margin improvement over growth if costs rise, and is already implementing price increases. Its medium-term ambition is to reach a 15-16% Ebitda margin, driven by a stronger focus on integration.
The planned capex will cover the entire towel value chain, with commissioning in phases over 18–24 months. Roughly half the amount will go towards backward and forward integration. Welspun expects integration to deliver 200–300 basis points of margin accretion, which will flow in gradually as capacity is commissioned. The investment will also add 29,000 metric tonnes of terry towel manufacturing capacity, along with new spinning and weaving facilities.
Export diversification
To boost growth, Welspun is leveraging Free Trade Agreement (FTA) opportunities in the UK and Europe, alongside export-market diversification. FTAs have improved India's relative sourcing competitiveness and should boost order inflows for the sector. Welspun aims to reduce the US share of its revenue from around 60% to 40%, through 20% growth in the UK, EU and rest-of-world markets, alongside expansion of domestic operations.
Welspun targets a 15% revenue CAGR in the medium term. “Growth should be driven by FTAs benefits, scaling adjacencies, domestic growth and better integration," points out Jefferies India. The brokerage has raised its FY27-29 revenue estimates by 2-3% and earnings per share by 6-11%. Over FY26-29, Jefferies expects revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 15%/39%/74%, respectively.
However, cotton procurement could test this optimism. Deficient rainfall and El Niño have constrained cotton availability, increasing dependence on imports. This challenge is not unique to Welspun, but how companies navigate it could prove a differentiator.
“For the broader textile industry, the key concern is the availability and cost of replenishment cotton rather than the immediate price movement. The ability to secure timely imports and maintain consistent cotton quality will therefore remain important through H2FY27,” said Dolat Capital.