West Bengal reopening theatres positive but not enough for multiplexes

After months of waiting to restart operations, there is finally some respite for multiplexes. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that cinema halls and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate in the state from 1 October with 50 participants or less.

Investors welcomed this news on Monday, taking shares of multiplex firms, PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd, up by about 10% and 5%, respectively on NSE.

But is this good enough? Not really. According to Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, “Fifty people suggests occupancy cap of 25%, which is a negative - usually multiplexes have average annual occupancy of 12-14% on weekdays and 50-60% occupancy on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). This means weekend occupancy will get impacted negatively in a big way if the cap remains at 25%" Taurani added, “Although, it remains to be seen if the Ministry of Home Affairs gives a go ahead to this plan as well."

Plus, it’s just one region as of now. Analysts reckon other regions are bigger contributors to box office collections compared to Kolkata/ West Bengal.

On 26 April, a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd pointed out, “Key locations such as Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Bangalore and Pune account for a sizeable chunk of opening-weekend box office collections." The brokerage also said Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are key contributors of regional box office.

To be sure, as things stand, the restarting of multiplexes in at least one state is sentimentally positive. It also raises hopes that other states may follow suit. Perhaps, more clarity may emerge when the Unlock 5.0 guidelines are released.

Meanwhile, with revenues evaporating, PVR and Inox resorted to aggressive cost cutting during the June quarter. They are also negotiating on rentals with the mall developers. Both have reasonable liquidity cushion to tide over the near-term difficult patch. PVR has completed rights issue of Rs300 crore. Inox’s board has approved equity fund raising of about Rs250 crore.

Even so, visibility on operating revenues is blurred and that’s critical despite the liquidity comfort. In the interim, digital consumption of movies has increased and it remains to be seen how sustainable that trend would prove to be in the long-run.

But even after operations recommence, rising number of covid-19 cases make it challenging to gauge whether consumers would be willing to visit the cinema halls to watch movies. As such, there is a potential threat to occupancies. In other words, recovery hinges on the pandemic receding and when that would happen is anybody’s guess.

Small wonder then, shares of PVR and Inox are still 42-45% lower than their pre-covid highs seen in February.

