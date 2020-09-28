West Bengal reopening theatres positive but not enough for multiplexes

But is this good enough? Not really. According to Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, “Fifty people suggests occupancy cap of 25%, which is a negative - usually multiplexes have average annual occupancy of 12-14% on weekdays and 50-60% occupancy on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). This means weekend occupancy will get impacted negatively in a big way if the cap remains at 25%" Taurani added, “Although, it remains to be seen if the Ministry of Home Affairs gives a go ahead to this plan as well."