Westlife sees lip-smacking growth

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities has downgraded the Westlife stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of ₹850 because of the recent run-up in the share price. Over the last six months, Westlife’s shares have appreciated as much as around 80%, which could limit large upsides in the near-term. “We believe Westlife of today is a result of great execution, which is a real turnaround when compared to about 8 years ago. It was not in the top-tier of ‘great executor’ back then," ICICI Securities pointed out.