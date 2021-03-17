Westlife Development’s prospects may be bright but stock’s not cheap

“Recent initiatives on digital could provide a further fillip," added Emkay. Further, there appears to be scope for expansion in Westlife’s Ebitda margin. According to Emkay, “In the past five years, Westlife’s operating margins expanded 700 basis points to 9%, driven by product mix changes and cost efficiencies. Margins are still sub-optimal in spite of higher sales and gross profit per store versus peers." One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Emkay estimates Westlife to record sales/Ebitda growth of 10%/20% in FY20-24E, despite the Covid-19-induced disruption in FY21 (16% sales CAGR ex-Covid).

