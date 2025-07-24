Westlife Foodworld’s burger ambitions need better seasoning
Summary
The near-term outlook for Westlife Foodworld hinges on a turnaround in the southern region, sustained growth in same-store sales and average daily sales. Without that, margin expansion could remain elusive
Westlife Foodworld Ltd, which owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in western and southern India, is likely trying to reheat its growth story, but the June quarter (Q1FY26) results left investors asking for more.
