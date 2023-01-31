Westlife Foodworld’s December qtr is expectedly appetizing

Westlife Foodworld Ltd kept the ball rolling in the December quarter (Q3FY23), but that was pretty much expected. It clocked the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹611.5 crore. This represents 28% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India saw an increase in footfalls in the last quarter. This led to same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 20% y-o-y. In Q2, helped by a lower base, SSSG stood at a higher rate of 40%. However, in Q3, average sales per store on a trailing 12 months basis was higher sequentially.