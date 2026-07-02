Can WeWork India's managed-office bet pay off?

WeWork India Management's stock has rallied over 12% since its analyst meet on Tuesday, hitting a new high since its muted listing in October. The management’s optimistic tone appears to have assuaged investors’ concerns.
Amid worries about AI-led disruption to office demand, management argued that India’s talent pool and cost economics would ensure AI drives sustained growth in flexible workspaces through global capability centres (GCCs). Moreover, as businesses increasingly prioritize flexibility in seats and speed to market, flex office penetration in India can increase.
WeWork’s managed-office business now contributes over 25% of revenue, allowing it to retain clients even as they outgrow coworking spaces (shared workspaces typically for small businesses). Managed offices are private workspaces for large businesses, including GCCs, that are maintained and customizable by WeWork.