Can WFH adoption upset the apple cart for office leasing by Reits?

Committed occupancy levels – office spaces where leases have already been signed with tenants but are yet to commence – for key listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) exceeded the 90% mark in FY26. Management executives at Reits are largely upbeat on demand prospects, providing room for occupancy improvement.
Embassy Office Parks REIT sees occupancy rising to 92-93% and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust pegs it at 96%. Mindspace Business Parks REIT anticipates the reading to reach about 97%, excluding the Pocharam property in Hyderabad, which may be divested.
To achieve these targets, the pace at which Reits are able to lease new spaces is crucial. These companies were on an organic and inorganic expansion spree in FY26 to tap potential demand. But the West Asia war has triggered macro-economic concerns, which can be a roadblock for office leasing.