WFH, vaccine, technology and self-reliance drive market sentiment

Vaccine: In the latest leg of the rally, the vaccine theme has spurred some stocks in the airlines and the hotel sector, just like in the global markets, Rao points out. The hope that several vaccines are in late stages of development and could become available sooner has been like a tonic for travel and tourism stocks. In fact, Russia has already announced a vaccine. InterGlobe Aviation shot up 20% in the last few trading sessions, and so did the Indian Hotels stock. These firms are also shoring up cash buffers to navigate the covid-driven lean period.