What a deal with Future Retail means for RIL’s retail business

Shares of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have risen by 52% so far this month. One reason for this optimism is that reports suggest Reliance Industries Ltd is one amongst the suitors for assets held by the Future Group, including stakes in FRL and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

Note that Reliance is already India’s largest offline retailer, ending FY2020 with 28.7 million square feet of area operated. This includes the space of Jio stores. RIL’s large offline presence will get a meaningful boost with a deal with Future Group. At the end of December quarter, Future Retail had a retail area of 16.1 million square feet, whereas the measure for Future Lifestyle stood at 7.5 million square feet.

Analysts from BofA Securities said in a note to clients that if the reported deal fructifies, margins are likely to improve due to improving scale.

Of course, the value at which the deals are clocked would be crucial and investors will watch which of Future Group’s companies RIL eventually ends up buying. Future Retail and Future Lifestyle’s enterprise value stands at about ₹10654 crore and ₹3834 crore, respectively.

RIL should not have any issues in funding these deals given its healthy balance sheet following the fund raising spree lately. RIL has sold 24.7% stake in its digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹1.15 trillion. It is also raising ₹53000 crore through a rights issue.

The stake sales will offer relief on the debt front for Future Group. This is all the more critical in covid-19 times when sales have taken a beating due to restrictions and a general demand slowdown.

A pertinent question here would be whether offline retailing is appealing given the pandemic, which has increased demand for online services. Rajiv Sharma, head of research, SBICAP Securiteis Ltd says, “India’s organized retail penetration is significantly below China, Brazil and developed countries such as US and UK, reflecting the huge growth potential. Additionally, although there is huge potential for e-commerce in India, pure play ecommerce model is not sustainable for long-term due to high fulfillment costs and customer acquisition costs."

At the same time, offline stores also need to have a presence on online platforms in order to keep up with the changing consumer preferences.

