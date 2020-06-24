What a deal with Future Retail means for RIL’s retail business

A pertinent question here would be whether offline retailing is appealing given the pandemic, which has increased demand for online services. Rajiv Sharma, head of research, SBICAP Securiteis Ltd says, “India’s organized retail penetration is significantly below China, Brazil and developed countries such as US and UK, reflecting the huge growth potential. Additionally, although there is huge potential for e-commerce in India, pure play ecommerce model is not sustainable for long-term due to high fulfillment costs and customer acquisition costs."