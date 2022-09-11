What does demat a/cs crossing 100 mn mean?3 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- Only a small proportion of investors use their demat accounts regularly
- This is hardly surprising given the low-income levels in the country at present
The number of demat accounts were 100.5 million as of 31 August, crossing the 100 million mark for the first time. A demat account is needed to buy and sell stocks. A little more than 71% of these accounts have been opened with the Central Depository Services Ltd and the remaining with the National Securities Depository Ltd.