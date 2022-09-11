What does demat a/cs crossing 100 mn mean?

Against this backdrop, one could argue that investors are in it for the long-term and, hence, aren’t trading their portfolios much. But that will be an incorrect argument to make. As Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, India’s biggest stock brokerage, tweeted in May, the number of active demat accounts with holdings of more than ₹10,000 stood at less than 30 million. This was when the total number of demat accounts was 92.1 million. The situation may not have changed much.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}