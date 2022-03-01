What does the past tell us about airlines’ profits when crude oil prices rise?

As such, the bigger question is if the supply demand balance is a larger trigger for airlines compared to fuel in terms of profitability. “The ability to pass on the increase in fuel prices will also be dependent on overall supply demand. Current fare levels (Q3FY22 IndiGo passenger RASK of Rs3.51) are higher than past (passenger RASK of Rs2.5/2.7 in FY10/11 when crude was in the range of US$100-120)," said the report. In this backdrop, incremental scope to raise fares may be limited unless there is supply correction in the system.

