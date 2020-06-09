Unlike its usual optimism on economic forecasts, the World Bank has been rather skeptical when it came to how the world would recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession.

The organisation expects global economic growth to be 1% in 2021 after shrinking 4.2% this year. The World Bank has three scenarios worked out for both the recession and the recovery thereafter. But even in its baseline scenario, it does not expect a quick and strong bounce back.

A recovery is seen not before the second half of 2020. "However, despite large-scale fiscal and monetary policy support, this recovery would be hesitant. Even as employment picks up, households would only slowly increase consumption—particularly when it requires social interaction—amid concerns of possible infection," the World Bank said in its report.

What’s more is that recovery won’t be simultaneous or even similar across countries. Needless to say, how economies bounce back would depend on where they are on the infection curve of the covid-19 pandemic.

Emerging market economies (EMEs) would find it particularly hard, given the multiple problems they face. From increase in bankruptcies due to weak balance sheets to collapse of private investment, EMEs may struggle for a while to find growth. The added blow from exports contraction due to advanced economies turning into sluggish markets would also hurt EMEs.

As such, any recovery is simply a restoration to a previous normal after the pandemic-induced recession.

The World Bank also believes that in an adverse scenario wherein the recovery takes longer, EMEs would witness a growth recovery to just 2.7%, far lower than the 4.6% baseline forecast. Within EMEs too, China is expected to contribute more to recovery going by the way it has contained the virus outbreak.

Therefore, other economies in Asia such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, India and Philippines may show lower recovery.

Most economists are predicting a slow recovery for emerging economies as well as globally.

But can a strong recovery be made possible? The World Bank believes that policymakers are severely challenged, especially in EMEs. Weak healthcare systems increase the difficulties in containing the pandemic while those economies relying on tourism and remittances would be particularly hit. A case in point is India where fiscal space has been limited, making the government rely largely on monetary policy and credit to revive the economy. Direct fiscal stimulus has been a fraction of the ₹20.9 trillion economic package announced by the government.

"As such, additional policy measures to support activity may be needed in the coming months," it said.

Policymakers are clearly not done supporting their respective economies. In the coming months, more measures would be seen so that the world economy not just survives but is also able to get back on its feet.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated