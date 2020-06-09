What does World Bank say about recovery from the pandemic induced recession?

But can a strong recovery be made possible? The World Bank believes that policymakers are severely challenged, especially in EMEs. Weak healthcare systems increase the difficulties in containing the pandemic while those economies relying on tourism and remittances would be particularly hit. A case in point is India where fiscal space has been limited, making the government rely largely on monetary policy and credit to revive the economy. Direct fiscal stimulus has been a fraction of the ₹20.9 trillion economic package announced by the government.