What explains Mamaearth’s meteoric rise to $100 million revenues?

What’s more, unit economics are profitable. “Being in the personal care category and its mass premium positioning, Mamaearth enjoys a healthy gross margin profile of about 65%. This gives the company enough head-room to invest in marketing (40-50% of revenue in FY19/ FY20) and ramping up people capabilities. Given its strong growth, Ebitda loss (as a % of revenue) declined from around 27% in FY19 to around 7% in FY20. As per management, the company turned Ebitda-positive in FY21 and plans are to achieve strong double-digit Ebitda margin in the medium-term," pointed out the Jefferies report.

