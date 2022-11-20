Revealed: what hides beneath UPI transaction data

More UPI transactions are happening means that the number of the small cash transactions happening has possibly fallen or not grown at the same speed as UPI transactions. This can be gauged from the value of the average UPI transaction in October 2021 was ₹1,829. It has since fallen by over 9% to ₹1,658. This implies the size of the median UPI transaction size is now smaller than before. Hence, smaller economic transactions that used to happen in cash are possibly happening through UPI.