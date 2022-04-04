What higher domestic gas prices mean for companies

Higher gas prices are positive for producers and negative for consumers of gas. Producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd benefit from higher revised prices. Also, the ceiling prices for gas from high-pressure, high-temperature fields have been raised by 62% to $9.92/MMBtu for H1FY23, which is expected to benefit Reliance Industries Ltd. “Gas price hike bodes well for ONGC, Oil India, and RIL, which account for the bulk of domestic gas production in India," said analysts from IIFL Securities. The brokerage has thus upgraded ONGC, Oil India, and RIL’s FY23-24 estimated earnings per share by 18-21%, 14-15% and 8-11%, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}