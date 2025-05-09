What higher gold prices have meant for Titan’s Q4 performance
SummaryHigher gold prices have put pressure on consumer sentiment, especially in Titan's core jewellery segment. While demand for gold remains steady, shifts in product preferences and margin adjustments are shaping the company's performance.
Gold prices are flirting with the ₹100,000 per 10gm mark, making many Indian consumers rethink their jewellery purchases, a trend that could impact retailers like Titan Co. Ltd. In its March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings call, the management noted that consumer sentiment has been particularly affected in the sub- ₹50,000 price band, especially for gold items, with some impact seen in studded jewellery as well.