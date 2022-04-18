What Holcim's likely exit from India means for cement sector's pricing power

That said, since market share loss has been an irritant for shareholders of ACC and Ambuja, the new buyer is expected to go full-throttle on fixing this. "In the last decade, Holcim India has lost market share and an unlikely leeway under a new promoter. We see an emerging overhang of market disruption and risk of de-rating on leaders – Ultratech Cement and Shree Cement Ltd," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 18 April. According to media reports, Holcim is in early-stage negotiations with the Adani and JSW Group for this deal.