What Honda Shine 100’s aggressive pricing means for Hero MotoCorp

What Honda Shine 100’s aggressive pricing means for Hero MotoCorp1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Honda’s launch of a 100cc bike, Shine 100, does not bode well as the product is priced aggressively and may lead to Hero losing market share. Shine 100 has been priced at ₹64,900, ex-showroom. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities note that the introductory price of Honda Shine is 3% lower than Hero HF Deluxe with similar features
Hero MotoCorp Ltd continues to struggle in the face of weak domestic demand for two-wheelers. The problem is more severe for the company, when compared to peers such as TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, given that Hero MotoCorp derives a significant portion of its volumes from the entry level segment. Rural demand has remained under pressure and the fresh risk of the possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year has only added to woes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started