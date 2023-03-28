Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  What Honda Shine 100’s aggressive pricing means for Hero MotoCorp
Back

What Honda Shine 100’s aggressive pricing means for Hero MotoCorp

1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST Vineetha Sampath
Hero’s market share in domestic motorcycle segment dropped to 45.8% in the nine months ended December from 53% in FY16. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Hero’s market share in domestic motorcycle segment dropped to 45.8% in the nine months ended December from 53% in FY16. (Photo: Mint)

Honda’s launch of a 100cc bike, Shine 100, does not bode well as the product is priced aggressively and may lead to Hero losing market share. Shine 100 has been priced at 64,900, ex-showroom. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities note that the introductory price of Honda Shine is 3% lower than Hero HF Deluxe with similar features

Hero MotoCorp Ltd continues to struggle in the face of weak domestic demand for two-wheelers. The problem is more severe for the company, when compared to peers such as TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, given that Hero MotoCorp derives a significant portion of its volumes from the entry level segment. Rural demand has remained under pressure and the fresh risk of the possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year has only added to woes.

Against this backdrop, Honda’s launch of a 100cc bike, Shine 100, does not bode well as the product is priced aggressively and may lead to Hero losing market share. Shine 100 has been priced at 64,900, ex-showroom. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities note that the introductory price of Honda Shine is 3% lower than Hero HF Deluxe with similar features.

Moreover, Honda Shine 100 is on-board diagnostics (OBD) - 2 compliant whereas Hero HF Deluxe would see price increases starting April. Recall that Hero had announced price revision of up to 2% across specific models and markets effective 1 April on account of transition to OBD-2 norms. This means the price gap with Honda Shine 100 will only widen.

“We expect Hero and Bajaj Auto to lose market share given aggressive pricing of Shine 100. We are building Hero’s <125cc domestic motorcycle segment volumes to grow by 5% year-on-year in FY2024E," said the Kotak report. Hero’s market share in domestic motorcycle segment dropped to 45.8% in the nine months ended December from 53% in FY16, they added.

Further, Hero’s new launches in the premium and electric vehicle (EV) segments are yet to gather momentum. The automaker’s EV, Vida, formed less than 1% of total two-wheeler EV volumes in March, according to Vahan data.

To be sure, Kotak analysts have cut FY2023-25E earnings per share estimates for Hero by 3-7% on lower volume and Ebitda margin assumptions. Catalysts for the Hero stock appear few and far between. In 2023 so far, shares of Hero are down by over 17%. In comparison, the Nifty Auto index has fallen 6%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vineetha Sampath
Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout