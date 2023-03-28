What Honda Shine 100’s aggressive pricing means for Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Ltd continues to struggle in the face of weak domestic demand for two-wheelers. The problem is more severe for the company, when compared to peers such as TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, given that Hero MotoCorp derives a significant portion of its volumes from the entry level segment. Rural demand has remained under pressure and the fresh risk of the possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year has only added to woes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}