Indian Hotels Company Ltd is finding its feet back post the pandemic, with losses gradually narrowing. The company managed to post better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter. Consolidated revenue grew 184% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹723 crore, beating analysts’ estimates. On a sequential basis as well, revenue growth more than doubled.

Analysts say revenue growth was primarily led by recovery in demand, especially in the leisure segment, staycation, revenge travel and pre-bookings for the wedding season. Easing of mobility restrictions also translated into a recovery in occupancy and average room rate (ARR).

In a post-earnings conference call, the management said occupancy in the leisure segment increased to 51% in 2QFY22 from 20% in 1QFY22, and non-leisure segment from 30% to 57%. Similarly, ARR for leisure segment improved to ₹10,305 from ₹9,098, and for non-leisure ARR rose from ₹4,530 to ₹5,697 in Q2FY22 on a sequential basis, the management added.

The company’s all-India revenue per available room (RevPAR) also improved substantially and reached 82% of pre-COVID levels compared to the industry recovery rate of 73%, the management said. Recovery in RevPAR was supported by demand revival in key cities of Goa, Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, the management added.

As far as the operating performance is concerned, its Ebitda stood at ₹72 crore in Q2FY22 compared to an Ebitda loss of ₹148 crore in 1QFY22. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The management highlighted that its corporate overheads at Rs112 crore in 1HFY22, declined 25% compared to 1HFY20.

Also, overall fixed cost/month fell 21% in 1HFY22 as against 1HFY20. The company has taken various cost-saving initiatives during the pandemic, including manpower rationalisation.

Going ahead, the leisure travel demand trajectory is expected to continue, the management said, although recovery in leisure demand in India is still lower than other countries. According to the management, the company saw continued recovery in the September quarter compared with the same quarter pre-covid. The revenue recovery in 2QFY22 for domestic hotels was 86% of 2QFY20, while for international recovery it was at 62% of pre-covid level, the management said.

“The 2QFY22 results of IHCL clearly supported our views of V shaped recovery in the Hospitality sector," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report on 22 October. In the case of a V-shaped recovery, an economy suffers a sharp decline for a short period and then a sharp rise to its previous status.

Clearly, the up move in the stock reflects this hope of a revival. In the last six months, shares of the company have risen 109%, beating the sectoral index, which has risen 28% in the same span.

Shares of other listed hotel companies such as Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, EIH Limited and Chalet Hotels have rallied around 70% each in the said duration. The improving travel demand outlook bodes well for these stocks and should boost earnings in quarters ahead, analysts said.

