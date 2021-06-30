What India’s bonds won’t tell, swaps shout out

Inflation is climbing across geographies and most bond markets are showing that they don’t like this. Bond yields are climbing albeit faster in some countries and slower in others. In India though, yields have been held hostage by the central bank. The RBI has bought more than ₹3 trillion worth of bonds in FY21 and is expected to continue with its purchases this year too. When its own purchases have fumbled to keep yields low, the central bank has resorted to talking them down. Ergo, yields hardly reflect the inflation pressures.

