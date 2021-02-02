What Indigo Paints and GameStop have in common

Retail demand for Indian IPOs follows a fairly predictable pattern. In an unofficial market for unlisted shares, traders seek signals for how an IPO is likely to list, by looking at the so-called grey market premium. Companies where the premium is high, tend to do very well, both in terms of demand for its shares as well as listing premium. Some such stocks also tend to get recommended by experts on business channels and some television anchors, who go so far as to advise investors to apply for the IPO in the names of all family members, so as to increase the chance of getting an allotment. Once these elements are in place, fundamentals take a backseat, like they have with shares of Indigo Paints.