What investors in paint stocks should expect from Q2FY23 earnings
Paint companies are likely to see a mid-single digit volume growth in Q2FY23, said ICICI Securities Ltd. Dealers' channel check by the brokerage indicates that volumes of companies would be impacted by a large base of last year and price hikes taken during the quarter. While the months of July and August were softer, there was a pick-up in September ahead of the Diwali festival, said the report.
But the good news is that on a three-year CAGR basis, analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, are building double-digit volume growth for the domestic decorative paint business. They expect Asian Paints Ltd to see better growth because of higher putty mix. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.
In the case of the ailing industrial paints segment, improving passenger vehicles production bodes well.
"Passenger car production grew 19% in July-Aug’22 YoY. Production of two wheelers also improved 6.9% YoY over the same time frame," said the ICICI report on 11 October. Further, price hikes by auto companies are likely to revive the second-hand car market and result in higher demand for auto-refinish paints. Higher automotive production will likely benefit Kansai Nerolac most followed by Asian Paints and Berger, it said.
Investors would remember that the paints sector has been battling severe cost inflation pressures in recent quarters. In a bid to protect margins, paint manufacturers have been on a price hiking spree.
According to the ICICI Securities report, price hikes in decorative segments were 0.5-1.5% in all three months of Q2FY23. Price hikes were initiated in industrial paints, too. "We note cumulative price increase in past 12-15 months is close to 25%," said the report.
Note that prices of key inputs titanium dioxide and crude-based monomers have eased from recent peaks. Even so, gross margin may take a while to improve depending on how soon companies exhaust their high-cost inventory.
"On the margin front, we expect the paint sector to see Ebitda margin expansion of ~300 basis points YoY (but a decline of 70 basis points QoQ), largely driven by Asian Paints," said the Nirmal Bang report dated 9 October. One basis point is 0.01%.