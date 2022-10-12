What investors in paint stocks should expect from Q2FY23 earnings

Paint companies are likely to see a mid-single digit volume growth in Q2FY23, said ICICI Securities Ltd. Dealers' channel check by the brokerage indicates that volumes of companies would be impacted by a large base of last year and price hikes taken during the quarter. While the months of July and August were softer, there was a pick-up in September ahead of the Diwali festival, said the report.

