What investors should expect from June quarter results of FMCG companies

MUMBAI: The Nifty FMCG index has been fairly resilient. So far in the calendar year, the index has risen 3%. In complete contrast, the Nifty 50 index is down 11% during the same period.

That’s hardly surprising as the outlook for companies engaged in sale of essential items is comparatively better than other product categories during covid-19 times. Even so, it is extremely challenging to estimate the earnings impact for April-June, as the country was under a strict nationwide lockdown for a good part of the quarter.

As analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 10 July, “Forecasting June quarter is tough for the obvious reason; exit is more important and so is the management outlook."

In other words, investors should keep a tab on comments on the month-on-month performance when consumer companies announce their results this season.

The journey has been rocky with the sector facing severe supply chain issues at the beginning of the covid-19 crisis. “We forecast our coverage to report a double-digit decline in pre-tax earnings, a first in several years - cut in corporate tax rate would lessen the extent at net level," added Jefferies’ analysts.

Within essential items, food is the top priority. Predictably, in-home packaged food consumption has seen a spike as Indians spend more time at home to protect themselves from the virus. Packaged food companies such as Britannia Industries Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are expected to perform far better than consumer firms whose products are discretionary in nature.

In general, analysts expect Britannia to deliver the strongest growth amongst FMCG companies, followed by Nestle. “Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is likely to have the highest India growth among home and personal care companies," pointed out a report from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s organic business, ITC Ltd and Emami Ltd are likely to face the largest declines."

True, companies have understandably resorted to cost savings at a time when revenues have taken a beating. Analysts expect companies to curtail their advertising spends substantially. “A key driver of savings would also be advertisement spend, which we forecast would go down more than 250 basis points at an aggregate level. As a result, the cut in aggregate Ebitda margins (excluding ITC and Varun Beverages Ltd) should be limited to 70 basis points year-on-year for our coverage," point out Jefferies analysts. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

