What investors should expect from June quarter results of FMCG companies

True, companies have understandably resorted to cost savings at a time when revenues have taken a beating. Analysts expect companies to curtail their advertising spends substantially. “A key driver of savings would also be advertisement spend, which we forecast would go down more than 250 basis points at an aggregate level. As a result, the cut in aggregate Ebitda margins (excluding ITC and Varun Beverages Ltd) should be limited to 70 basis points year-on-year for our coverage," point out Jefferies analysts. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.