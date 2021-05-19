What is driving Tata Motors’ shares lower despite decent Q4 results?

MUMBAI : Tata Motors Ltd results for the quarter ending March are not bad to start with. For one, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin stood at 14.4%, which is better than some analysts’ estimates. Strong operational performance in the standalone business and broadly resilient show at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) supported Tata Motors’ Ebitda last quarter.

Further, the company was able to reduce its net auto debt. “With JLR delivering FCF of around £730 million in Q4, Tata Motors was able to reduce net auto debt by about ₹7,300 crore in FY21," said analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd in a report on 19 May. FCF is free cash flow.

Even so, shares of Tata Motors fell by about 5% in early trading deals on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange. Investors are possibly jittery about near-term outlook.

Tata Motors has said, “While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide. We expect Q1FY22 to be relatively weak due to this as well as rising commodity inflation and expect to improve gradually from the second quarter."

Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 18 May, “We expect the near term to remain challenging for both JLR (due to chip shortage) and standalone operations (due to the second-wave of covid-19)."

To be sure, many analysts are upbeat on Tata Motors’ prospects from a medium-term perspective. This is driven by expectations of a strong cyclical upturn in the standalone business as well as in JLR. Further, debt is expected to be brought down, led by strong FCF generation and divestments.

Ambit’s analysts point out, “We expect consolidated operations to generate FCF of about ₹40,000 crore in FY22-23E, resulting in Tata Motors’ becoming almost net debt free by FY23E."

While that augurs well, investors would have to watch how JLR’s electric vehicle ambitions pan out. Not everybody is gung-ho on this aspect, though. Maintaining their sell rating on the Tata Motors’ stock, Kotak’s analysts said, “We believe competition is quite aggressive in the electric vehicle space and JLR will launch its pure electric vehicle much later than competition, which could lead to market share loss. Also, JLR’s investment in the EV space is quite weak compared with other global players."

As things stand, Tata Motors’ shares are about 10% lower than its 52-week high seen in March 2021. But investors should note that the stock is as much as 57% above its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020, suggesting investors are factoring a good portion of the optimism into the price.

