Markets
What is driving the Burmans’ quest for Religare?
Manvi Agarwal 4 min read 21 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Summary
- What hidden value do the promoters of Dabur see in Religare? And why is the financial services company resisting the stake sale?
In September, the Burman family launched an open offer to acquire up to 26% of Religare Enterprises’s shares for ₹2,116 crore – a 21.91% premium over the day’s share price.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less