What is it costing RBI to tame bond yields?

If one reads the latest outburst from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on bond yields, it may seem that the central bank considers itself as a protagonist of a classic Hollywood western drama. Bond market players are the gunslingers and the central bank is trying to teach some law.

Last week in its bulletin, the RBI termed bond market players as vigilantes with “guns holstered and saddled up". It warned that they are shooting their own feet this time by undermining the economic recovery. While verbal admonitions are not new, this is perhaps the first time the central bank has come out strongly against the bond market in recent history.

Just like every protagonist, laying down the law comes with some personal cost. For the RBI too, there are costs involved. One such cost shows up in a conspicuous indicator of underwriting commissions. The government borrows from the market through weekly bond auctions. Primary dealers act as underwriters of every auction and they are liable to take bonds onto their books in case of weak demand. In other words, they are the de factor rescuers of any bond auction. But these investors need to be compensated for taking on risk of interest rates and that is done through underwriting commissions. The commission is set through another auction and is usually a loose indicator of demand in the bond market. Since the union budget in February, these underwriting commissions have risen to 50-100 times from the levels they were before the budget. The longer the tenure of the bond, the higher has the increase in commission been.

For the auction last week, the underwriting commission was set at 23 paise for every ₹100 for the 10-year bond. If the entire ₹11,000 crore worth of the 10-year had been underwritten, primary dealers would get ₹2530 crore as commission. This is up from a mere 0.19 paise at the auction before the budget. Simply put, the RBI has had to offer a phenomenal rise in compensation for primary dealers to swallow the government’s borrowing. Note that primary dealers go and offload auction stock in the secondary market, putting pressure on yields.

The commission increase reflects the steep cost the RBI is paying to keep a lid on yields. But it remains to be seen how much of this would the central bank be willing to continue in FY22 as well given that the borrowing is still large. For now, the cancellation of the last auction for FY21 has brought a brief respite to the market. Like all the reliefs earlier, this too is likely to be temporary.

