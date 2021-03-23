What is it costing RBI to tame bond yields?

Just like every protagonist, laying down the law comes with some personal cost. For the RBI too, there are costs involved. One such cost shows up in a conspicuous indicator of underwriting commissions. The government borrows from the market through weekly bond auctions. Primary dealers act as underwriters of every auction and they are liable to take bonds onto their books in case of weak demand. In other words, they are the de factor rescuers of any bond auction. But these investors need to be compensated for taking on risk of interest rates and that is done through underwriting commissions. The commission is set through another auction and is usually a loose indicator of demand in the bond market. Since the union budget in February, these underwriting commissions have risen to 50-100 times from the levels they were before the budget. The longer the tenure of the bond, the higher has the increase in commission been.

