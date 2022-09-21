What is keeping shares of Trent in vogue

Through Zudio, Trent caters to the mass segment, which is at a lower price point. “Everything in Zudio is sold below ₹999 and almost 80-85% is sold below ₹599," said Centrum Broking Ltd’s analysts in a report on 14 September. Demand is likely to be higher in this range and that means more customers when compared to Westside (where average selling price is relatively higher). Scaling up of Zudio stores has been at a faster rate and Trent could also benefit from converting any underperforming Westside stores to Zudio.