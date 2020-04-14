What is the economic cost of an extended covid-19 lockdown?

With Indians having to stay at home until 3 May to flatten the covid-19 infection, the economic cost of this social distancing continues to surge.

The fact that a lockdown curtails economic activity is evident, which means the longer the lockdown, the greater the economic cost. But some economists now believe that the per week cost of a lockdown is higher than what they had previously estimated.

Economists at Barclays Research said in a 14 April note that the loss of output due to shuttered factories and closed offices works out to about $26 billion per week. This is far higher than the $16.6 billion it had estimated on 24 March, when the lockdown was first announced.

As a result, they now expect the overall hit on the economy to be $234.4 billion (or 8.1% of GDP), nearly double earlier estimate of $120 billion. The estimate could well be revised further, depending on when various lockdowns and restrictions are eased. The current estimate assumes easing of restrictions by early June.

By 3 May, India would complete 40 days in lockdown. Economists and even bankers have considered worst case scenarios wherein the lockdown extends to nearly two months.

Nomura in a note on Asia dated 9 April said India’s GDP could shrink 2.6% for FY21 in a worst case scenario. Their research assumed lockdown beyond April, a full blown credit crunch globally and a market meltdown in the second half of the year.

The covid-19 outbreak and the lockdowns to reduce its spread has been both a demand and a supply shock to the Indian economy. Indians cannot spend because of social distancing and the physical restrictions mean factories are running at their lowest capacity.

Nomura noted that even if the lockdown is lifted, consumption of some services would be permanently lost. The fear factor would keep consumption limited for a longer period, resulting in a stretched demand deceleration.

Likewise, Barclays’s economists note that while the fall in the economy will be higher-than-expected, even the recovery will be shallower. “We think a precautionary increase in savings and reduction in discretionary consumption, especially on travel and recreational services, will weigh on growth rates longer. This drives the downward revision in our growth recovery outlook to show a shallower pick-up in Q3" they said in the note.

Despite various levels of restrictions and the national lockdown, covid-19 cases have been mounting in India. What is more worrisome is that the economic cost seems to be rising faster.

