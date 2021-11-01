What JioPhone Next’s arrival means for Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base

“Based on our calculations, Jio’s plans (adj. for the cost of the handset) on a monthly basis place it at a 16-20% discount (for the most commonly utilised 1.5GB/day and 2GB/day plans) to Bharti’s current offerings. This is similar to the current listed prices," said the Emkay report. “While we believe that pricing is not aggressive enough as per Jio standards, it is trying to play big in the replacement market and middle-of-the-pyramid subscribers as upfront cost and monthly EMI for the non-data users looks high. Strong acceptance of JioPhone Next in the replacement phone market could potentially pose a risk to Bharti’s subscriber base."