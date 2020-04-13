What lies beyond covid-19? A peek from RBI’s monetary policy panel

How will India’s economy look once it begins to limp back to normalcy when the lockdown is eventually lifted? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refrained from forecasts, but members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) offered some indication on how the economy would fare after covid-19.

The closest to a numeric forecast, albeit optimistic, comes from member Ravindra Dholakia who expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 4-4.5% for FY21. This is far higher than what other economists have estimated. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd leads the pack of pessimistic forecasts with an estimate of a 0.5% contraction for 2020.

Dholakia said that both fiscal and monetary stimulus would help minimize the damage to the economy from covid-19. Pami Dua, too, pointed out that government spending is likely to cushion the slowdown. The government has so far announced a relief package of ₹1.7 trillion, which is only 0.8% of GDP and is far lower than the spend of 10-20% of GDP by some economies such as the US, the UK and Germany. Economists have called for more stimulus measures for affected sectors to safeguard the livelihoods of Indians.

Meanwhile, the central bank has given a liquidity stimulus through unconventional targeted long-term repos, a deep rate cut and relief to borrowers through postponement of interest payment on loans.

Chetan Ghate hopes the return to normalcy would be quick as production capacity has not been destroyed.

Through the looking glass.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, however, said this would depend on how fast the covid-19 infection curve is flattened. The fact that positive cases have only been rising exponentially casts a cloud on the outlook.

Yet, the central bank is willing to go far into uncharted waters to preserve growth and financial stability, show the minutes of its MPC’s meeting.

Das’s comment summarized the intent of RBI. “We are living through an extraordinary time and the situation the country is currently facing is unprecedented. It, therefore, becomes imperative to make all-out efforts to protect the domestic economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic," he said.

RBI hasn’t done much when compared with other central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which have essentially resorted to “print and spend".

That caution is perhaps reflected in Ghate’s words. “It (monetary policy) only helps to mitigate the worse effects of shocks and speeds up the recovery," he said.

The outlook given by MPC may fall woefully short in clarity, but the fact that it is willing to go beyond its inflation mandate should offer some comfort. There is hope that a quick return to normalcy after the lockdown would have the support of a pragmatic monetary policy.