What price mark-ups on food during covid say about inflation

The study shows that margins had an inverse relationship to mobility. Last year’s nationwide lockdown had severely curtailed mobility, leading to persistent high margins at the retail level. During the second wave, restrictions have been moderate, facilitating an ease in margins eventually. Supply disruptions have been the key driver in food inflation flare-up, both during the first and second waves. Better supply management by the government has resulted in containing a rise in mark-ups during the second wave. The monetary policy’s premise that inflation has largely been a supply-side problem bears out. This augurs well for food inflation, going ahead. Perhaps this is also one reason why food inflation has not been a big worry among policymakers. Beyond the expected cyclical increases and the concerns surrounding the spread of monsoon, policymakers do not see a spike in food prices.

