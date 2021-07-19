What Reliance Industries-Just Dial deal means for investors

Analysts from J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 18 July, “The key attraction for Reliance Retail would be access to Just Dial’s database of merchant listings/retailers and the potential to scale up the JD app and JD Mart Platforms and add on to the Jio Mart app and expand the scope of services and offerings across B2B and B2C." The broker also added, “We would wait to see how the acquisition would expand JioMart’s footprint and if JD Mart is eventually integrated with the JioMart app, thereby putting in place the building blocks of a ‘Super App’."