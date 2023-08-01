Markets
What Suzuki Motor Gujarat acquisition means for Maruti Suzuki
SummaryThe acquisition would reduce complexities in managing multiple power trains under different management teams.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation to bring in production and supply chain efficiencies. While this transaction would not entail any change in production or sales, it may lead to dilution in Maruti’s earnings per share.
