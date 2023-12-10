Markets
What the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol means for producers
Summary
- This measure is possibly in anticipation of low sugar production during the current crushing season from October 2023 to September 2024 after a weak monsoon, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are major sugarcane producers.
Amid growing enthusiasm about the ethanol blending programme, the government’s decision to stop diverting sugar for ethanol manufacturing seems like a retrograde move for manufacturers.
