What the gold-silver ratio tells us about rally in silver prices

“In the immediate short term, prices can cool-off a bit after the strong surge but any weakness would provide an opportunity to ride the uptrend. On its way up, silver prices in the domestic market could surge to ₹68000/kg and may eventually test a record high towards the year end. Consumption demand for gold, on the hand, may remain muted. Even if one draws an analogy of the current situation with the financial crisis of 2008, the gold-silver ratio is titled in favour of silver," Sachdeva added.